FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Auto Manufacturing
January 30, 2018 / 12:10 PM / 2 days ago

Harley-Davidson forecasts drop in 2018 shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc’s motorcycle shipments for 2017 came in at the lower end of its estimates, the company said on Tuesday, and forecast a drop in numbers for this year.

The motorcycle maker’s net income fell to $8.31 million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, partly due to a charge related the new tax law. It earned $47.18 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products rose to $1.05 billion from $933 million. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.