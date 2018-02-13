FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 5:25 AM / a day ago

South African miner Harmony Gold's H1 profit rises 49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South African miner Harmony Gold’s half-year profit rose 49 percent, boosted by improved performance at its South African operations, the firm said on Tuesday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, rose to 2.24 rand per share ($0.19) for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2017 from 1.50 rand per share ($0.13) in the previous period.

The figure was in line with what the firm previously flagged to the market. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

