MOVES-Harvest Global appoints Regis Dale as CEO

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Harvest Global Investments USA, the Asian and Chinese markets specialist asset manager, appointed Regis Dale chief executive and Angela Wang vice president of business development in its New York office.

Dale’s experience includes opening JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Chase Manhattan’s Shanghai office and leading UBS Group AG’s China institutional sales business in the United States.

Wang has worked at Harvest Global Investments in London and Bank of America Corp’s Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)