FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Hasbro's quarterly sales rise 10.6 pct
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 24, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 14 days ago

Hasbro's quarterly sales rise 10.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 10.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its Transformers and Nerf toys in the United States.

Net income attributable to Hasbro was $67.72 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with $52.11 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose to $972.51 million from $878.95 million. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.