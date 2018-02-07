Hasbro reports surprise drop in revenue

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a surprise fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a decline in sales in its gaming unit and Star Wars-based toys.

Hasbro reported a net loss attributable to the company of $5.3 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $192.7 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier, as it recorded a $296.5 million charge related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company’s revenue fell 2.1 percent to $1.6 billion, while analysts had expected it to rise to $1.72 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)