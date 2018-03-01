UK insurer Hastings FY operating profit jumps 39 percent

March 1 (Reuters) - British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 39 percent jump in full-year adjusted operating profit, as it provided insurance to more customers and increased its market share.

The company, which mainly operates in the UK motor market, said adjusted operating profit rose to 184.1 million pounds ($253.36 million) for 2017 from 132.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Gross written premiums rose 21 percent to 930.8 million pounds.

“The competitive environment continues to be intense, with slower premium inflation since the end of the third quarter than that experienced in the first half of 2017 following the proposed Ogden rate review,” said Gary Hoffman, the company’s non-executive chairman designate, referring to the change in the way personal injury lump-sum payments are calculated. ($1 = 0.7266 pounds)