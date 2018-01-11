Recruitment firm Hays posts 13 pct rise in Q2 net fees

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British staffing company Hays Plc reported higher quarterly net fees on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its international businesses.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance and IT, reported a 13 percent rise in second-quarter group net fees at constant currencies in the three months ended Dec. 31.

Net fees from its UK and Ireland operations rose 1 percent and the company said business in the UK remained stable overall. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)