Recruiter Hays reports higher first-half profit

Feb 22 (Reuters) - British recruiter Hays posted a 16 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by growth in its international business and cost controls in its domestic market, where hiring has been hit by uncertainty since Britain voted to leave the EU.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance and IT, said group operating profit rose to 116.5 million pounds ($161.7 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, from 100.1 million pounds a year ago. On a like-for-like basis, profit rose 14 percent.

“The outlook in the vast majority of our markets remains positive and we have made an encouraging start to our new five-year plan to broadly double our operating profits by 2022,” Chief Executive Alistair Cox said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7205 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)