Recruitment firm Hays reports slight pick-up in British jobs market
October 12, 2017 / 6:33 AM / in 7 days

Recruitment firm Hays reports slight pick-up in British jobs market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - UK-based job recruitment agency Hays reported a rise in first-quarter net fees on Thursday, with growth across its regions, including in its home market, where there was a modest improvement over the slowdown last year following the Brexit vote.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance and IT, said on Thursday that group net fees at constant currencies and before deals rose 10 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Quarterly net fees from its UK and Ireland operations, which account for about a quarter of the group’s business, rose 1 percent, showing an improvement against a 5 percent fall in the preceding quarter. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

