India's HCL Tech Q1 consol profit rises about 8 pct, beats estimates

July 27 (Reuters) - India's HCL Technologies Ltd posted about 8 percent growth in first-quarter consolidated profit, beating analysts' forecasts, helped by higher revenues from its software services segment and client additions.

Consolidated profit came in at 22.11 billion rupees ($343.79 million) for the three months ended June 30, while total income rose about 7 percent to 124.62 billion rupees, the country's fourth-largest software services exporter said on Thursday. bit.ly/2uyP42M

Analysts on an average had expected a consolidated profit of 20.54 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated revenue from software services rose about 11 pct to 70.28 billion rupees.

The company added five clients in the $50-million-plus category and one client in the $100-million-plus category. ($1 = 64.3131 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)