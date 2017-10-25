India's HCL Tech Q2 net profit rises, beats estimates

Oct 25 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd, India’s fourth-largest software services exporter, posted a 9.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by higher revenue from its software services sector.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 22.07 billion rupees ($339.12 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 20.15 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, HCL Technologies said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2yNTaqs

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 21.59 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from operations rose 8 percent to 124.33 billion rupees.

The company maintained its full-year revenue guidance for a growth between 10.5 percent and 12.5 percent in constant currency terms. ($1 = 65.0800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)