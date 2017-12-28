Vietnam's HDBank to list shares on Jan 5

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Vietnamese lender HDBank, formally known as Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, has been granted approval to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Jan. 5, a listing document showed on Thursday.

HDBank is a retail bank whose vice chairwoman is Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the billionaire founder and chairwoman of Vietjet Aviation, Vietnam’s largest private airline.

The bank would list over 980 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange at a reference price of 33,000 dong a share, valuing the company at around 32.4 trillion dong ($1.43 billion).