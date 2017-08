TEL AVIV, June 8 (Reuters) - Mazor Robotics Ltd said on Thursday the Israel Securities Authority conducted a search at the company's offices in May and also questioned certain officers in connection with an investigation held by the regulator.

Mazor said it has not been informed as to the subject matter of the investigation, nor has it been charged with any wrongdoing.

The company said it is cooperating fully with the ISA. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)