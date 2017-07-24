Hedge fund Elliott wants 'urgent' Akzo response over CEO concerns

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Hedge fund firm Elliott Management on Monday asked the board of Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel to urgently respond to its concerns about the nomination of a new chief executive.

Paul Singer's activist fund called on Akzo to confirm the date of a general shareholder meeting to vote on the appointment of Thierry Vanlancker as the new chief executive and to confirm shareholders will be given the right to add resolutions to the next meeting.

Vanlancker stepped into the role on Wednesday after former CEO Tom Buecher quit suddenly for health reasons.

Elliott said it was making its questions public after Akzo Nobel refused to engage and after it cancelled a recent meeting with the U.S. activist at short notice.

The hedge fund also called on Akzo Nobel to urgently clarify the views of the new CEO and the supervisory board on the separation of the special chemicals business and the credibility of Akzo's 2020 targets.

An Akzo spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Bart Meijer; editing by Simon Jessop)