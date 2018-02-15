FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

Number of crypto hedge funds doubles in 4 months- Autonomous NEXT data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hedge funds focused on trading cryptocurrencies more than doubled in the four months to Feb. 15, hitting a record high of 226, showed new data from fintech research house Autonomous NEXT on Thursday.

The firm had recorded just 110 global hedge funds with a similar strategy as of Oct. 18, up from 55 funds at Aug. 29 and just 37 at the start of 2017.

Assets under management hit between $3.5 and $5 billion, according to the firm. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Jemima Kelly)

