EXCLUSIVE-Blackstone's Hill hands hedge fund reins to McCormick

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - After nearly two decades of growing Blackstone Group into the world’s biggest hedge fund investor with some $74 billion in assets, J. Tomilson Hill is passing the baton.

Blackstone has promoted John McCormick to president and chief executive of Blackstone’s hedge fund unit Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM) and Hill will become its chairman, the company told Reuters on Thursday. The change is effective immediately.

Hill, who has been the face of hedge fund investing at the private equity giant since he was tapped to help put the partners’ money to work in 2000, plans to stay at Blackstone for now. He will remain a member of Blackstone’s board and keep his seat on the firm’s 11-person management committee.

By installing a younger chief at the hedge fund unit, which makes up roughly one fifth of the company’s assets, Blackstone is laying the groundwork for a generational shift in the hedge fund industry where many firms have struggled to move beyond their founders.

"There will be a lot of continuity but that doesn't mean it will be boring," McCormick, 50, told Reuters. He added that Hill, who will turn 70 this year and has mentored him during his 13 years at the firm, urged him to continue shaking things up.