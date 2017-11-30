FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Hutchin Hill shutting down -letter
November 30, 2017

Hedge fund Hutchin Hill shutting down -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Neil Chriss is closing his $2.2 billion firm Hutchin Hill Capital LP after a period of poor performance.

Chriss, whose firm is made up of teams that trade different strategies, wrote to clients on Thursday that the best way forward is to “proactively return capital as expeditiously as possible.”

“We fought hard, but did not deliver the performance that you expected from us,” Chriss wrote in the letter dated November 30 and seen by Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Andrew Hay)

