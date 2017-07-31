FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oceanwood Capital's main fund up 10.9 pct year-to-June 30 -source
July 31, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 6 days ago

Oceanwood Capital's main fund up 10.9 pct year-to-June 30 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund Oceanwood Capital Management's main fund made gains of 10.9 percent in the first six months of the year, a source close to the firm said on Monday.

The $2.1 billion Oceanwood Opportunities Fund, started in September 2006 by a team spun out of hedge fund giant Tudor Group, was also up 2.6 percent on a gross basis in July, as of the 21st, the source said.

Oceanwood Capital's $280 million Peripheral European Select Opportunities Fund, which mainly takes long and short positions in financial companies, made gains of 18.2 percent in the first-half, said the source. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

