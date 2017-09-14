FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hermes H1 profits at record level, cautions over impact of strong euro
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 14, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in a month

Hermes H1 profits at record level, cautions over impact of strong euro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Thursday that its first-half operating margin climbed to an all-time high of 34.3 percent of sales, boosted by favourable foreign exchange hedging contracts set up in 2016.

Chief Executive Axel Dumas cautioned, however, that the first half performance could not be extrapolated to the full year even though the company was “fully hedged” against a stronger euro in 2017.

There could therefore be a negative impact from a stronger euro on 2018 profits, Dumas said on a call with journalists.

Hermes, known for its $10,000 Birkin bags and $400 printed silk scarves, said operating income from recurring operations rose 13 percent to a record high of 931 million euros ($1.11 billion) in the first-half of 2017.

The first-half 2016 operating margin had stood at 33.9 percent of sales.

Hermes said it was keeping an “ambitious” medium-term goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates despite growing economic and geopolitical and monetary uncertainties.

$1 = 0.8425 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.