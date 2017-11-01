FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit up marginally, misses estimates
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 1, 2017 / 11:38 AM / Updated a day ago

India's Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit up marginally, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India’s largest selling two-wheeler maker, reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing estimates.

Profit came in at 10.10 billion rupees ($156.35 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 versus 10.04 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2h1QRJT

Analysts on average expected a profit of 10.40 billion rupees for the quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company sold about 2 million two-wheelers during the quarter, an increase of about 11 percent over the same period last year. ($1 = 64.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

