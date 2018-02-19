FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 7:22 AM / a day ago

Aker Energy to buy Ghana unit of Hess, sees first oil in 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Aker Energy AS, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, has agreed to buy Hess Corporation’s Ghana unit in a $100 million deal and plans to launch production from its first oilfield there in 2021, it said on Monday.

Aker ASA, Roekke’s main listed investment vehicle, owns 50 percent of Aker Energy, while TRG, his privately held holding company, owns the remaining 50 percent.

In 2017, another company in the Aker group, Aker BP , bought the Norwegian assets of Hess in a $2 billion transaction.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens

