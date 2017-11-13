Hess shuts Gulf of Mexico assets after Enchilada fire

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp said on Monday it had halted production at its Baldpate, Conger and Penn State fields due to a fire at Royal Dutch Shell’s Enchilada platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Last week, Shell shut its Enchilada platform after a fire caused injuries to two people.

Production is also shut in at the Shell-operated Llano field, where Hess has a 50 percent stake, Hess said.

The fields produce about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)