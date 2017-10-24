FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aker BP chairman says dividend may rise further in case of new deals
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 24, 2017 / 7:03 AM / in a day

Aker BP chairman says dividend may rise further in case of new deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) -

** Chairman in Aker BP Oeyvind Eriksen says the announced increase in dividend after the acquisition of Hess Norge for $2 billion is consistent with guidance and dividend policy from Aker BP

** Aker BP raises annual dividend to $350 million from current $250 million

** “When we announced the $250 mln policy we said we will consider to increase nominal annual dividend paid when and if Aker BP does new acquisitions. In addition we said we expect another step change when Johan Sverdrup comes on stream in 2019.”

** Eriksen said Aker BP will stick to dividend policy and continue to do adjustments and increase dividend when and if we announce new transactions like the one we announced today

** Aker BP expects to close Hess Norge deal in current quarter and also announce first dividend for new company which will be paid out in Q1 2018 (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.