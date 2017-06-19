FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hess to sell Permian EOR assets to Occidental for $600 million
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 19, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 2 months ago

Hess to sell Permian EOR assets to Occidental for $600 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.

Hess said it plans to use the cash to fund growth projects. For Occidental, the deal adds to the company's dominant position as the largest producer of oil through enhanced oil recovery in the United States.

Separately, Occidental said it would sell acreage in the Permian for $600 million to undisclosed buyers and acquire other acreage closer to existing operations, deals that will cut its holdings in America's largest oilfield by 13,000 acres. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.