Hexagon Q3 core profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon reported third-quarter core earnings and like-for-like sales growth above market expectations on Friday, boosted by strong demand in China and North America.

Adjusted quarterly operating earnings at Stockholm-listed Hexagon rose to 206 million euros ($240 million) from 180 million in the year-ago quarter, beating a 201 million forecast in a poll of analysts.

Hexagon said like-for-like sales growth was 6 percent in the quarter, above 4 percent seen by analysts. ($1 = 0.8591 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)