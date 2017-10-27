FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hexagon Q3 core profit tops forecast
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 27, 2017 / 6:13 AM / a day ago

Hexagon Q3 core profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon reported third-quarter core earnings and like-for-like sales growth above market expectations on Friday, boosted by strong demand in China and North America.

Adjusted quarterly operating earnings at Stockholm-listed Hexagon rose to 206 million euros ($240 million) from 180 million in the year-ago quarter, beating a 201 million forecast in a poll of analysts.

Hexagon said like-for-like sales growth was 6 percent in the quarter, above 4 percent seen by analysts. ($1 = 0.8591 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

