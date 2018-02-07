Hexagon Q4 earnings top forecasts as sales growth picks up

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish measurement technology and software firm Hexagon on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter core earnings ahead of analyst forecasts and said like-for-like sales growth had picked up sharply from the previous quarter.

Adjusted quarterly operating earnings at Stockholm-listed Hexagon rose to 247 million euros ($306 million) from 209 million in the year-ago quarter, beating a 231 million forecast in a poll of analysts.

The company said like-for-like sales growth was 10 percent in the quarter, a marked acceleration from the 6 percent growth seen in the third quarter, and ahead of the mean forecast for a 5 percent rise. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)