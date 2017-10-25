FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-India's Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit up 16 pct
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 25, 2017 / 10:30 AM / in 19 hours

CORRECTED-India's Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit up 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to say 11.85 billion rupees, not 11.85 rupees)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Unilever Ltd posted a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating estimates.

Profit rose to 12.76 billion rupees ($195.98 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 10.96 billion rupees a year earlier, the diversified consumer goods maker said. bit.ly/2ixAF3g

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of 11.85 billion rupees on average.

$1 = 65.1100 Indian rupees Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

