CORRECTED-India's Hindustan Unilever Q2 profit up 16 pct

(Corrects third paragraph to say 11.85 billion rupees, not 11.85 rupees)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Unilever Ltd posted a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating estimates.

Profit rose to 12.76 billion rupees ($195.98 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 10.96 billion rupees a year earlier, the diversified consumer goods maker said. bit.ly/2ixAF3g

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of 11.85 billion rupees on average.