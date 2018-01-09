FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Hiscox names new chief underwriting officer in the U.S.
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 9, 2018 / 6:21 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Hiscox names new chief underwriting officer in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox Ltd on Tuesday named Eric Micheals as chief underwriting officer in the U.S.

Micheals, a Hiscox Partner, has been with the company for eight years and was the lead underwriter in establishing Hiscox’s Direct and Partnerships division in the U.S. He previously served as a vice president at American International Group Inc.

Micheals is based in New York and will report to Ben Walter, chief executive officer for Hiscox in the U.S. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.