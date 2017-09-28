H&M Q3 pretax profit just tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fashion group H&M reported on Thursday a marginally smaller fall than expected in quarterly pretax profit and said sales had slowed somewhat toward the end of September.

Pretax profit in June through August, H&M’s fiscal third quarter, shrank 20 percent from a year earlier to 5.02 billion Swedish crowns ($614 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 21 percent drop. ($1 = 8.1689 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)