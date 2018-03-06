FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 6:14 AM / 2 days ago

HNA Group's Swiss airline caterer Gategroup says to seek public listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is seeking a public listing for airline caterer Gategroup, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, potentially raising up to 350 million Swiss francs ($372.66 million) to help tackle HNA’s liquidity crunch.

Reuters reported in November that HNA, which bought Gategroup for $1.5 billion in 2016, was considering an initial public offering.

The move is the latest in HNA’s drive to restructure its far-flung operations, while raising cash by selling equity and real estate assets.

$1 = 0.9392 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.