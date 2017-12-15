China's HNA says has repurchased some bonds, plans to buy back more

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s HNA Group said on Friday it had repurchased some of its bonds and planned to buy back additional bonds in the future.

The conglomerate said in a statement it had repurchased the bonds due to the impact of recent market fluctuations on the prices of some bonds. It did not provide further details.

The news comes amid concerns about rising financing costs at the indebted airline-to-property conglomerate.