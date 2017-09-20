FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner Hochschild on hunt for acquisitions -executive
September 20, 2017

Miner Hochschild on hunt for acquisitions -executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 20 (Reuters) - London-based precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc is looking for opportunities to grow through acquisitions of early-stage projects, the chief executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a presentation at the mining convention Perumin in southern Peru, Ignacio Bustamante added that the company expects to produce 37 million silver equivalent ounces, up from about 35.5 million last year. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)

