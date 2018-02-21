FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 7:31 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Miner Hochschild expects production to be slightly up this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say production to rise slightly, not double; also corrects 2017 production number in second paragraph to 513,598 gold equivalent ounces, from 255,000)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc expects production to grow slightly this year as it ramps up output at Pablo vein at its Pallancata mine in Peru, the precious metals miner said on Wednesday.

The company, which also operates in Chile and Argentina, said it expected attributable production to rise to 514,000 gold-equivalent ounces this year from 513,598 gold equivalent ounces in 2017.

However, Hochschild’s core earnings fell 8.6 percent to $300.8 million last year, hurt by higher costs and continued spending on brownfield exploration projects. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

