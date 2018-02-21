FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 11:41 AM / a day ago

HollyFrontier profit rises on lower tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the recent changes in the U.S. tax laws reduced income taxes by about $307 million.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $521.1 million, or $2.92 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $53.2 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales and other revenue rose to $3.99 billion from $2.96 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

