#Bonds News
June 22, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 2 months ago

Home Capital had interest from over 70 parties in investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc had interest from over 70 parties prior to agreeing to a new investment from billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Home Capital director Alan Hibben said on Thursday.

"We had over 70 people under NDA (non-disclosure agreement) within the data site. They were not just Canadians, there were global players involved with that," Hibben told analysts on a conference call.

"Other proposals that we received were not as attractive to us with respect to the cost of the backstop," he added. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

