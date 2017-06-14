FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 2 months ago

Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.

Canada's biggest non-bank lender said that it would make a payment of C$10 million ($7.6 million) and reimburse the commission's costs of C$500,000. It also said that it would make a payment of C$29.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit. ($1 = 1.3234 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

