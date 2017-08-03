FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Capital says new mortgage rules could impact business
August 3, 2017

Home Capital says new mortgage rules could impact business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it expected tougher new rules on mortgage lending proposed by Canada’s financial regulator to have a material impact on its business.

The new “B20” guidelines propose stricter checks on uninsured mortgages, and a clampdown on regulated lenders teaming up with unregulated private lenders to circumvent rules limiting how much they can lend against a property.

“We believe that if B20 is implemented as proposed it could well have a material impact on our business strategy going forward,” Interim Chief Financial Officer Bob Blowes told analysts on a conference call after the company reported second-quarter losses which were greater than expected.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bernadette Baum

