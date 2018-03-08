BRIEF-Home Depot to pay $27.84 mln to settle California hazardous waste, privacy charges

March 8 (Reuters) - California attorney general says home depot agrees to $27.84 million settlement for violations of state’s hazardous waste laws and customer privacy requirements Xavier becerra, the attorney general, says settlement resolves allegations that home depot unlawfully disposed waste batteries, aerosol cans, paints, electronic devices Becerra says settlement includes $16.6 mln civil penalties, plus money for environmental protection and to cover costs Becerra says settlement also resolves allegations that home depot threw out customer records without first rendering personal information unreadable