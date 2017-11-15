FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foxconn's quarterly profit slides 39 pct amid shipment woes
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
Sport
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 15, 2017 / 12:40 AM / 2 days ago

Foxconn's quarterly profit slides 39 pct amid shipment woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple supplier, posted a 39 percent drop in third-quarter earnings due to later-than-expected product shipments.

The iPhone X, Apple’s highly anticipated smartphone product, went on sale on Nov. 3, after facing a string of production issues centered on new technologies and features on the device.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said third-quarter earnings came in at T$21.03 billion ($698 million), compared with T$34.64 billion a year earlier, while revenue for the quarter was flat.

Reporting By Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.