UPDATE 1-Honda considers developing all solid-state EV batteries

* Nissan also developing all solid-state batteries - Kyodo

* Tighter regulations forcing automakers to shift to EVs

* More powerful batteries needed as carmakers sell more EVs (Adds Honda comment, details)

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co is considering developing all solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) as a growing number of global automakers look to come up with powerful, next-generation car batteries to reduce vehicle emissions.

Tighter global emissions regulations are forcing automakers worldwide to shift to electric cars, including all-battery EVs that will require capacity to deliver longer ranges and faster charge times, but at lower cost than lithium-ion batteries.

“We’ve been researching all solid-state batteries,” Honda spokesman Teruhiko Tatebe said.

“At the moment we’re not developing them with another automaker.”

Kyodo News reported on Thursday that Honda and Nissan Motor Co were developing all solid-state EV batteries. Nissan was not immediately available for comment.

A growing number of automakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG are developing all solid-state batteries, which offer more capacity and better safety than conventional lithium-ion batteries by replacing their liquid electrolyte with a solid, conductive material.

Earlier this month, Toyota said it was considering jointly developing the next-generation batteries with Panasonic to share high R&D costs.

The automaker is planning to have a production-ready battery in the early 2020s, and has highlighted the need to accelerate the pace of battery development as it and other automakers plan to ramp up the number of electric models they sell in the coming decades. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)