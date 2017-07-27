FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Honduras central bank raises 2017 economic growth forecast
#Markets News
July 27, 2017

Honduras central bank raises 2017 economic growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA, July 27 (Reuters) - The Honduran central bank on Thursday lifted its economic growth forecast for the country in 2017 to between 3.7 percent and 4.1 percent, based on improving private consumption and exports.

In January, the central bank said it expected growth of between 3.7 percent and 3.8 percent this year.

The central bank also forecast remittances from Hondurans living abroad would rise 7.8 percent to about $4.2 billion.

Inflation would likely close the year at approximately 4.0 percent, half a point less than previously forecast. (Reporting by Orfa Mejia; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

