U.S. urges authorities to review Honduras election results quickly

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The United States urged election authorities to review the results of Sunday’s vote in Honduras without undue delay, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The United States urges calm and patience as the results are tabulated,” said Spokesperson Heather Nauert.

“It’s critical that Honduran election authorities be able to work in a free and transparent manner without interference. We urge all candidates to respect the results.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)