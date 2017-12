Dec 13 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter earnings would be $1.84 per share, the top end of its previous forecast.

The company had forecast earnings of $1.79-$1.84 per share.

Honeywell said it expects 2017 earnings per share of $7.10, compared with its previous forecast of $7.05-$7.10. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)