Honeywell profit rises 8.7 percent
October 20, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in 4 days

Honeywell profit rises 8.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc reported an 8.7 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by its aerospace business.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.35 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.24 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $10.12 billion.

The U.S. industrial conglomerate also reaffirmed its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings per share.

The company said earlier in October that it would pare its focus to four business lines, including aerospace, and spin off two businesses with $7.5 billion in revenue to help fund acquisitions. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

