UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to offer HK$40 bln in additional Exchange Fund Bills

* HKMA to add HK$8 bln in 3-months bills in the next five tenders

* Says sees huge demand from banks to manage liquidity

* Says new bills issuance nothing to do with weak HK dollar (Add background, details)

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s central bank said on Wednesday it will offer HK$40 billion ($5.11 billion) worth of additional Exchange Fund Bills to meet increased demand by banks, given the abundance of liquidity in the banking system.

The issuance of additional Exchange Fund paper would be conducted by expanding the supply of three-month Exchange Fund Bills, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said.

The additional issuance had nothing to do with the trend of the Hong Kong dollar, which this week eased to its weakest level in 18 months.

“The recent weakening of the HKD is not a concern to the HKMA,” Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said, adding it was natural to see an easing Hong Kong dollar exchange rate due to interest rate discounts between the local and U.S. dollar.

Hong Kong’s currency has been weakening steadily this year, as the interest rates charged by the city’s banks have failed to follow U.S. interest rates higher.

The local dollar eased to 7.8277 to the U.S. dollar by midday on Wednesday, its lowest level against the U.S. currency since January 2016.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar, but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

The three-month Exchange Fund Bills will be offered on Aug 22, 29, Sept 5, 12 and 19, and will add an extra HK$8 billion in each of the tender, the HKMA said.

Banks’ demand for the bills had been strong in the recent months for liquidity-management purposes, it added.

“Interbank liquidity is expected to remain abundant after the issuance of additional Exchange Fund Bills, which is not expected to have a significant impact on liquidity conditions and interest rates,” the HKMA said.