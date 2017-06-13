FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong Q1 industrial production index rises 0.2 pct
June 13, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong Q1 industrial production index rises 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial production rose
by 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period
last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Tuesday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the indexes of
industrial production by select industry grouping:

                                            Q1 2017 (y/y     Q4 2016 (y/y
                                             pct change)      pct change)
 Food, beverages and tobacco                         3.6              3.2
 Textiles and wearing apparel                       -5.8             -5.0
 Paper products, printing and production            -0.2             -1.4
 of recorded media                                        
 Metal, computer, electronic and optical             0.6              3.1
 products, machinery and equipment                        
 
    For more information, please click on: bit.ly/2rlFUqC
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

