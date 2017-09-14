Hong Kong Q2 industrial production index up 0.4 pct y/y

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial production rose by 0.4 percent in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Thursday. The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping: Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Food, beverages and tobacco 3.0 3.5^ Textiles and wearing apparel -4.0 -5.8 Paper products, printing and 0.1 -0.2 production of recorded media Metal, computer, electronic -0.6 0.7^ and optical products, machinery and equipment ^ Revised (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsuk)