Hong Kong May retail sales rise 0.5 pct in value yr/yr

June 29 (Reuters) - May retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 2016 May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Value 0.5 0.1 3.0 -5.8 -1.0 -2.9 -5.4 Volume 0.7 -0.1 2.6 -6.2 -1.4 -2.9 -5.5 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose by 4.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales increased slightly in May over a year earlier, reflecting the relative improvement in inbound tourism and the resilience of local consumption demand. The near-term outlook for retail sales will depend on the recovery pace of inbound tourism as well as the state of local consumption sentiment amid various external uncertainties. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2sUcL4I