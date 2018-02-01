Hong Kong December retail sales rise 5.8 pct yr/yr

Feb 1 (Reuters) - December retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June Value 5.8 7.6^ 3.9 5.7 2.7 4.0 0.1 Volume 4.3 7.0^ 3.6 5.6 3.2 4.5 0.5 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through December, the value of sales rose by 2.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For 2017 as a whole, the value of total retail sales was provisionally estimated at HK$446.1 billion ($57.04 billion), increasing by 2.2 percent in value and 1.9 percent in volume over 2016. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales increased solidly in December 2017 over a year earlier, reflecting the upbeat consumption sentiment amid favourable employment and income conditions. The continued revival of inbound tourism also helped. For 2017 as a whole, retail sales resumed modest growth, having declined on an annual basis since 2014. The near-term outlook for the retail trade stays positive, given the more sanguine economic situation and improving inbound tourism. The Government will closely monitor the situation. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2nqFtXM ($1 = 7.8203 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)