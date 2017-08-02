FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong June retail sales rise 0.1 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 2, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong June retail sales rise 0.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - June retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):
   
          2017                                          2016
          June    May     April   March    Feb    Jan    Dec
 Value      0.1   0.4^     0.1     3.0    -5.8   -1.0   -2.9
 Volume     0.4   0.6^    -0.1     2.6    -6.2   -1.4   -2.9
 
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through June, the volume of sales
rose by 2.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
    -- For the first half of 2017, it was provisionally
estimated that the value of total retail sales decreased by 0.6
percent, compared with the same period in 2016.

    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales continued
to grow slightly in June over a year earlier, as local
consumption demand stayed firm and the drag from inbound tourism
receded.
     Looking ahead, the prevailing favourable job and income
conditions should render a solid support to local consumer
sentiment. Nonetheless, the near-term performance of retail
sales would also depend on the pace of recovery in inbound
tourism and the extent of improvement in external economic
environment. The Government will monitor the situation closely.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2vn5XhU
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.